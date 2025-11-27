Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Putin claims Trump’s Ukraine deal is a ‘starting point’ ahead of talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures speaking to Russian journalists after the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures speaking to Russian journalists after the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (AP)
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated that US proposals to end the war in Ukraine offer a starting point for serious discussions.
  • Putin demanded that Ukrainian forces withdraw from territories they occupy, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia regions, or face military action.
  • He also reiterated Russia's demand that Ukraine not join Nato or host any Western troops.
  • A US special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is scheduled to visit Moscow next week, following recent talks between US, Russian, and Ukrainian representatives in the UAE.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky found the US President's peace plan "workable" despite unresolved key points, with the US President describing Witkoff's role as a "dealmaker" in the negotiations.

