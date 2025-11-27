Putin claims Trump’s Ukraine deal is a ‘starting point’ ahead of talks
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated that US proposals to end the war in Ukraine offer a starting point for serious discussions.
- Putin demanded that Ukrainian forces withdraw from territories they occupy, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia regions, or face military action.
- He also reiterated Russia's demand that Ukraine not join Nato or host any Western troops.
- A US special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is scheduled to visit Moscow next week, following recent talks between US, Russian, and Ukrainian representatives in the UAE.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky found the US President's peace plan "workable" despite unresolved key points, with the US President describing Witkoff's role as a "dealmaker" in the negotiations.