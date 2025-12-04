Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Putin’s alleged secret daughter apologises after being confronted by Ukrainian reporter

Putin’s alleged secret daughter confronted by Ukrainian whose brother was killed by Russia
  • Elizaveta Krivonogikh, rumoured to be Vladimir Putin’s daughter, was confronted by a Ukrainian journalist.
  • The journalist informed Krivonogikh that his brother had recently been killed during the war.
  • Footage from Wednesday reportedly shows the journalist questioning her about living in Europe and her support for Putin's policies.
  • Krivonogikh, who was masked, initially attempted to ignore the journalist's questions.
  • She eventually apologised, stating she was not responsible for the current situation.
