Putin’s alleged secret daughter apologises after being confronted by Ukrainian reporter
- Elizaveta Krivonogikh, rumoured to be Vladimir Putin’s daughter, was confronted by a Ukrainian journalist.
- The journalist informed Krivonogikh that his brother had recently been killed during the war.
- Footage from Wednesday reportedly shows the journalist questioning her about living in Europe and her support for Putin's policies.
- Krivonogikh, who was masked, initially attempted to ignore the journalist's questions.
- She eventually apologised, stating she was not responsible for the current situation.