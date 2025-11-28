Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Putin sets his position clear on Ukraine war peace talks

Zelensky responds after Putin's warning over Ukraine territory
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine must cede territory and disarm for a peace deal, but indicated a US-proposed plan could form the basis of an agreement.
  • Ukraine's top negotiator, Andriy Yermak, firmly rejected any territorial concessions, asserting that Kyiv would not give up land as part of a peace agreement.
  • Putin claimed Russian forces had surrounded the key transport hub of Pokrovsk, though this could not be independently verified, while Ukraine's general reported fierce fighting in the city centre.
  • A US-drafted 28-point peace plan is under discussion, with US special envoy Steve Witkoff expected to discuss the future of Crimea and Donbas with Russian officials.
  • Amid diplomatic activity, a leaked recording of Mr Witkoff coaching a Russian official on managing the US president drew scrutiny, and Turkey expressed readiness to join a European security force for Ukraine.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in