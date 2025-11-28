Putin sets his position clear on Ukraine war peace talks
- Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine must cede territory and disarm for a peace deal, but indicated a US-proposed plan could form the basis of an agreement.
- Ukraine's top negotiator, Andriy Yermak, firmly rejected any territorial concessions, asserting that Kyiv would not give up land as part of a peace agreement.
- Putin claimed Russian forces had surrounded the key transport hub of Pokrovsk, though this could not be independently verified, while Ukraine's general reported fierce fighting in the city centre.
- A US-drafted 28-point peace plan is under discussion, with US special envoy Steve Witkoff expected to discuss the future of Crimea and Donbas with Russian officials.
- Amid diplomatic activity, a leaked recording of Mr Witkoff coaching a Russian official on managing the US president drew scrutiny, and Turkey expressed readiness to join a European security force for Ukraine.