Putin claims he doesn’t want war with Europe – but experts think otherwise
- Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed fears of conflict with Europe as "hysteria", despite Moscow's escalating hybrid attacks and his own recent threats against the West.
- Putin claimed that Europeans have been "indoctrinated with fears about an inevitable clash with Russia", calling the notion of a Russian threat "a lie, nonsense".
- He accused European leaders of aligning with the approach of the previous US administration, portraying President Joe Biden as a warmonger.
- Putin reiterated Russia's commitment to achieving its war aims in Ukraine, stating a preference for diplomacy but warning of military action to "liberate its historical lands" if negotiations fail.
- Western analysts, including the head of Britain's armed forces and Nato chief Mark Rutte, suggest Putin is actively preparing for conflict with Europe, with warnings of potential attacks on member states within five years.