Nuclear submarine capable of ‘radioactive tsunami’ is tested by Putin
- Vladimir Putin has announced the successful test of Russia's Poseidon nuclear-powered submarine torpedo.
- Experts have warned that the Poseidon weapon is capable of generating a "radioactive tsunami".
- Putin stated the test involved launching the device from a carrier submarine and activating its nuclear power unit.
- This test followed a recent nuclear launch drill and the successful test of Russia's nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile.
- The Poseidon is reportedly designed to create radioactive ocean swells, potentially rendering coastal cities uninhabitable.