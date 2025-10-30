Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nuclear submarine capable of ‘radioactive tsunami’ is tested by Putin

Russia's Poseidon nuclear submarine
Russia's Poseidon nuclear submarine (REUTERS)
  • Vladimir Putin has announced the successful test of Russia's Poseidon nuclear-powered submarine torpedo.
  • Experts have warned that the Poseidon weapon is capable of generating a "radioactive tsunami".
  • Putin stated the test involved launching the device from a carrier submarine and activating its nuclear power unit.
  • This test followed a recent nuclear launch drill and the successful test of Russia's nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile.
  • The Poseidon is reportedly designed to create radioactive ocean swells, potentially rendering coastal cities uninhabitable.
