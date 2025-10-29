Putin says new nuclear-armed underwater drone cannot be intercepted
- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a successful test of the Poseidon atomic-powered, nuclear-capable underwater drone.
- Putin claimed the Poseidon drone is unmatched in speed and depth, cannot be intercepted, and is powered by a reactor “100 times smaller” than those on submarines.
- This announcement follows a successful test of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, which covered 14,000 kilometers during a 15-hour flight.
- The Poseidon, first mentioned by Putin in 2018, has been reported to be designed to create a powerful radioactive tsunami near coastlines.
- These demonstrations of advanced nuclear weaponry are seen as a message to U.S. President Donald Trump, asserting Russia's firm stance on its demands regarding Ukraine.