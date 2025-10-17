Nigel Farage says Putin is a ‘very bad dude’ after Russia accusations
- Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, has labelled Vladimir Putin "a very bad dude" in an apparent effort to counter accusations about his stance on Britain's national security.
- Farage stated he would back shooting down Russian jets entering NATO airspace and supported using frozen Russian assets to assist Ukraine.
- These declarations follow his party's rise in the polls, with rivals questioning Reform UK's position on Moscow, referencing Farage's past admiration for Putin "as an operator".
- He dismissed suggestions he is "soft" on Russia, asserting that Putin is "not a rational man" and that he had hoped Donald Trump would "bring Putin to heel".
- Reform UK has faced pressure after Nathan Gill, a former party leader in Wales, pleaded guilty to accepting bribes for making pro-Russian statements.