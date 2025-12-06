Putin and Modi deepen Russia-India ties with major trade deal
- Vladimir Putin has concluded a 30-hour visit to India, where he was warmly received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling India's commitment to "strategic autonomy" despite Western pressure.
- The leaders agreed on an economic cooperation programme until 2030, aiming to boost annual trade to $100bn, with Russia offering "uninterrupted shipments" of fuel to India.
- Despite prior expectations, the visit did not result in concrete new defence deals, though discussions covered faster delivery of S-400 missile systems and joint manufacturing of spare parts.
- Talks sanctions on Russian oil, with India maintaining its right to import discounted Russian crude, now its second-largest source after China.
- Other outcomes included India's plan to issue free electronic visas for Russian tourists.