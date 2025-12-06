Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Putin and Modi deepen Russia-India ties with major trade deal

Putin pledges ‘uninterrupted supply of fuel’ to India
  • Vladimir Putin has concluded a 30-hour visit to India, where he was warmly received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling India's commitment to "strategic autonomy" despite Western pressure.
  • The leaders agreed on an economic cooperation programme until 2030, aiming to boost annual trade to $100bn, with Russia offering "uninterrupted shipments" of fuel to India.
  • Despite prior expectations, the visit did not result in concrete new defence deals, though discussions covered faster delivery of S-400 missile systems and joint manufacturing of spare parts.
  • Talks sanctions on Russian oil, with India maintaining its right to import discounted Russian crude, now its second-largest source after China.
  • Other outcomes included India's plan to issue free electronic visas for Russian tourists.
