Putin offers India ‘uninterrupted’ fuel supply despite Trump pressure

Modi says India is 'not neutral' on Ukraine in talks with Putin
  • Vladimir Putin offered "uninterrupted shipments" of fuel to India during a visit to Delhi, risking a fresh diplomatic row with Donald Trump.
  • Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed cooperation agreements, with a joint statement asserting their ties were "resilient to external pressure".
  • India is strengthening its relationship with Russia despite increasing pressure from Donald Trump to cease purchasing Moscow’s oil.
  • The US imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India over its purchases of Russian energy, aiming to pressure Moscow regarding the conflict in Ukraine.
  • Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Russia and the United States are making progress in peace talks and Moscow is prepared to continue working with the current US team.
