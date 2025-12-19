Putin sends warning to EU leaders after accusing them of ‘robbery’
- Vladimir Putin warned EU leaders of "grave consequences" should Russia's frozen assets be seized.
- The warning followed an agreement by EU leaders to provide Ukraine with a €90bn (£79bn) loan.
- This loan was decided upon as an alternative to using €200bn (£185bn) of frozen Russian funds.
- Speaking at his annual televised news conference, Putin labelled any potential use of the assets as "daylight robbery".
- He asserted that such a move would "subvert all confidence" in Europe's international reputation.