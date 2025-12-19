Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Putin questioned on aliens during marathon year-end conference

Putin asked about existence of aliens: ‘This is secret information’
  • Vladimir Putin was questioned about the existence of aliens during his annual televised news conference.
  • A reporter asked the Russian president about the 3I/ATLAS comet and its speculated link to extraterrestrial life.
  • Putin responded by joking that the comet was Russia's 'secret weapon', which drew laughter from the crowd.
  • The 3I/ATLAS comet is due to pass within 269 million km of Earth and is the third interstellar comet to enter our solar system.
  • Acting Nasa administrator Sean Duffy previously stated there are 'no aliens, no threat to life' concerning the comet.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in