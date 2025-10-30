Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump’s tariffs blamed as Puma slashes 900 more jobs

Puma is making 900 more job cuts
Puma is making 900 more job cuts (The Associated Press)
  • Puma is set to eliminate 900 positions from its global corporate workforce by the close of 2026 as part of an expanded cost-cutting programme.
  • This follows 500 job cuts already made this year, with the sportswear giant aiming to revitalise its business amidst sharp sales declines and a shrinking market share.
  • Under new chief executive Arthur Hoeld, Puma is addressing subdued consumer demand, US tariffs on imports and a warning of an annual loss issued in July.
  • The company's shares have lost over 50 per cent of their value in 2025, and it reported a 10.4 per cent decline in currency-adjusted sales in the third quarter.
  • Puma plans to reduce undesired wholesale business, cut exposure to North American mass merchants, clean up distribution, and make targeted marketing investments, expecting a return to growth from 2027.
