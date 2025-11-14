Vulnerable seabirds found nesting on Isle of Muck
- Puffins have been discovered nesting on the Isle of Muck, County Antrim, for the first time in a quarter of a century, marking a significant milestone for vulnerable seabirds in Northern Ireland.
- This comeback is attributed to a dedicated seabird recovery project initiated by Ulster Wildlife in 2017, primarily focused on eradicating invasive brown rats that prey on seabird eggs and chicks.
- After five puffins were observed prospecting the island in 2024, two were captured on camera emerging from a nesting burrow this summer, providing definitive proof of breeding.
- Andy Crory, Ulster Wildlife's nature reserves manager, emphasised that this discovery, though seemingly small, is a huge moment that proves seabird restoration efforts can succeed against global challenges.
- The charity has warned the public that the Isle of Muck Nature Reserve is not accessible and urged people to observe from a safe distance to give the returning puffins the best chance to settle and breed successfully.