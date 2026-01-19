Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How a presumed to be extinct plant species suddenly reappeared

Closeup of rediscovered plant's flower
Closeup of rediscovered plant's flower (Aaron Bean/inaturalist.org/observations/288434421)
  • A plant species, Ptilotus senarius, believed to be extinct for 58 years, has been rediscovered in northern Queensland, Australia.
  • The small, slender shrub, last recorded in 1967, was found by horticulturist Aaron Bean in June 2025 on a private property.
  • Its rediscovery was facilitated by the community-driven species identification smartphone app, iNaturalist, after Bean uploaded images of an unusual plant.
  • Amateur scientists on the iNaturalist platform subsequently confirmed the specimen as Ptilotus senarius, a member of the Amaranthaceae family.
  • This significant finding, detailed in the Australian Journal of Botany, highlights the crucial role of citizen science platforms like iNaturalist in conservation and biodiversity research.
