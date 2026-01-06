Capitol rioters retrace their steps five years after Jan 6 attack
- A handful of Jan. 6 defendants joined Proud Boys protesters in retracing rioters’ steps on their march to the Capitol five years on from the stunning attack in DC.
- Enrique Tarrio, former leader of the militant group Proud Boys, organized a midday march from the White House to the Capitol and said it was intended to honor Ashli Babbitt and others who died during or after the Jan. 6 siege.
- More than 100 people gathered for the march, including Babbitt’s mother, The Associated Press reported.
- Tarrio was previously sentenced to 22 years in prison for seditious conspiracy related to the Jan. 6 attack. His charges were among more than 1,500 dropped when Trump issued a sweeping pardon upon his return to the White House last year.
- At Tuesday’s march, Tarrio called for those who held rioters accountable to be “fired and prosecuted” and was confronted on the way to the Capitol by counter-protesters singing the National Anthem.