Protein powders may contain high levels of lead, report says
- A recent Consumer Reports study revealed that over two-thirds of protein powders and instant shake mixes contained unsafe or concerning levels of lead.
- The consumer watchdog group noted that lead contamination in these products appears to be worsening compared to previous tests, with some samples exceeding the daily recommended lead intake.
- Naked Nutrition’s Vegan Mass Gainer and Huel Black Edition protein powder were specifically identified for their high lead content, with Consumer Reports advising consumers to avoid them completely.
- Unlike conventional food products, the US Food and Drug Administration does not regulate or vet supplements such as protein powders before they are made available to the public.
- Health experts recommend against the daily use of most protein powders due to the risk of heavy metal exposure, emphasizing that many individuals can adequately meet their protein requirements through diet.