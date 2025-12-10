Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why adverts for prostate tests have been banned

At home prostate test adverts have been banned
At home prostate test adverts have been banned (PA)
  • The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has prohibited advertisements for prostate supplements and home testing kits due to misleading claims.
  • Ads for four supplement brands were banned for falsely claiming their products could treat conditions like enlarged prostate, which is not permitted for food products.
  • Two home testing kit companies also had ads banned for incorrectly stating that PSA tests could diagnose or rule out prostate cancer, failing to clarify the tests' limitations.
  • The ASA expressed concern that these misleading claims could harm vulnerable individuals and deter them from seeking appropriate medical advice for prostate health.
  • The MHRA and Prostate Cancer UK welcomed the ASA's action, reiterating that supplements cannot treat prostate issues and home PSA tests are not definitive for cancer diagnosis.
