Why adverts for prostate tests have been banned
- The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has prohibited advertisements for prostate supplements and home testing kits due to misleading claims.
- Ads for four supplement brands were banned for falsely claiming their products could treat conditions like enlarged prostate, which is not permitted for food products.
- Two home testing kit companies also had ads banned for incorrectly stating that PSA tests could diagnose or rule out prostate cancer, failing to clarify the tests' limitations.
- The ASA expressed concern that these misleading claims could harm vulnerable individuals and deter them from seeking appropriate medical advice for prostate health.
- The MHRA and Prostate Cancer UK welcomed the ASA's action, reiterating that supplements cannot treat prostate issues and home PSA tests are not definitive for cancer diagnosis.