Groundbreaking prostate cancer screening trial officially begins
- A landmark £42 million Transform project for prostate cancer screening has officially commenced in the UK, with the first eligible men now invited to participate.
- The study aims to revolutionize screening by rigorously comparing innovative techniques such as PSA blood tests, genetic testing and rapid MRI scans against current NHS diagnostic processes.
- The initial phase will recruit 16,000 men, followed by a larger second stage involving up to 300,000 men to test the most promising screening options identified.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting hailed the project as a “game-changer”, expressing hopes it could save thousands of lives and address health inequalities, particularly for Black men who face a higher risk.
- Funded by £16 million from the National Institute for Health and Care Research and the remainder from Prostate Cancer UK, the trial seeks to establish a more effective and safer screening method for the disease.