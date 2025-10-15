Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Scientists identify drug combination that can weaken prostate cancer cells

Prostate cancer: Treatment and diagnosis
  • Scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, have identified a new two-pronged method that could treat up to 40 per cent of patients with late-stage prostate cancer.
  • The approach combines existing drugs or those in development, specifically fadraciclib with either ipatasertib or capivasertib, to target proteins MCL1 and AKT.
  • Lab studies and tests in mice demonstrated that this drug combination significantly slowed tumour growth and triggered cancer cell death, particularly in PTEN-loss/PI3K-activated prostate cancer cells.
  • Researchers noted that using either drug alone had no effect on tumour growth, highlighting the efficacy of the combined treatment.
  • Experts are optimistic about the potential for this combination to progress to clinical trials soon, offering a new treatment option for men whose advanced prostate cancer has become resistant to hormone therapies.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in