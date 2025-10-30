Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trial found to reduce prostate cancer deaths

Prostate cancer: Treatment and diagnosis
  • A major European trial indicates that widespread prostate cancer screening for men over 50 could save thousands of lives in Britain.
  • The 23-year study, involving 162,000 men, found that one prostate cancer death was prevented for every 456 men screened.
  • Researchers suggest a targeted screening approach to reduce deaths and mitigate issues of overdiagnosis, noting a more favourable harm-to-benefit profile than previously estimated.
  • Experts highlight that the findings are comparable to the effectiveness of breast or bowel cancer screening, with modern technology potentially reducing harms like overtreatment.
  • UK cancer screening experts are currently assessing whether to introduce a national prostate cancer screening programme, with a decision expected by the end of the year.
