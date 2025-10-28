AI software to provide same-day prostate cancer diagnosis
- A new Artificial Intelligence software will be trialled in the NHS to provide men with suspected prostate cancer a diagnosis within a day.
- The AI technology interprets MRI scans to quickly identify high-risk lesions, prioritising them for immediate review by a radiologist.
- This trial, initially at up to 15 hospitals, aims to offer patients a same-day all-clear or a diagnosis within days, significantly reducing current waiting times.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Professor Peter Johnson of NHS England hailed the technology as a potential 'game changer' for speeding up cancer diagnosis and improving patient outcomes.
- Developed by Lucida Medical and named Pi, the AI tool seeks to enhance the diagnostic process for prostate cancer, which affects over 58,000 men annually in England.