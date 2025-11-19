Property price growth stalls in UK causing alarm for homeowners
The average UK house price reached £272,000 in September, with annual growth decelerating to 2.6 per cent from 3.1 per cent in August.
England's average price stood at £293,000 (2.0 per cent annual increase), Wales at £209,000 (2.7 per cent increase), and Scotland at £194,000 (5.3 per cent rise).
Northern Ireland recorded the highest annual surge at 7.1 per cent, with an average house price of £193,000 in the third quarter.
Within England, London saw an annual fall of 1.8 per cent in house prices, while Yorkshire and the Humber registered the highest regional inflation at 4.5 per cent.
The average UK private rent increased by 5.0 per cent to £1,360 per month in October, as Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation slowed to 3.6 per cent, potentially leading to a Bank of England base rate cut.
