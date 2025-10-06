Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major property reforms could save buyers hundreds

The plans would be the biggest shake up to house buying in generations
The plans would be the biggest shake up to house buying in generations (PA Archive)
  • The government has announced a significant overhaul of the homebuying system in the UK, aiming to reduce costs for buyers and shorten transaction times.
  • Proposed reforms include requiring property sellers and estate agents to provide more upfront information and introducing binding contracts earlier to mitigate chain collapses.
  • Further proposals involve offering consumers clearer information on estate agents and conveyancers, alongside new mandatory qualifications and a code of practice to elevate industry standards.
  • Officials estimate these changes could cut approximately a month off the homebuying process and save first-time buyers an average of £710.
  • The planned shake-up, currently under consultation, has received a positive reception from major property websites and lenders, with a full roadmap anticipated in the new year.
