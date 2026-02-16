What is profound autism? The new diagnosis under consideration
- International experts, commissioned by The Lancet, have proposed a new category called "profound autism" to identify autistic individuals with the highest support needs.
- This category applies to autistic people aged eight and over who have little or no language, an IQ below 50, and require 24-hour supervision and support.
- A recent study found that 24 per cent of autistic children met, or were at risk of meeting, the criteria for profound autism, a proportion consistent with international findings.
- The category aims to help governments and service providers allocate support and balance research, though concerns have been raised about the potential exclusion of other autistic people and an overemphasis on challenges.
- The study also revealed that the "profound autism" definition does not always align with existing support funding levels, and the eight-year age threshold could necessitate repeat assessments, suggesting modifications are needed for practical implementation.
