New autism diagnosis considered for those with highest needs
- An international panel of experts is calling for the introduction of a new diagnosis of “profound autism” to ensure individuals with the highest support needs are not overlooked in services, research, and funding.
- The proposed category would apply to autistic children aged eight and over who have little to no functional language, an IQ below 50, and require round-the-clock supervision.
- Researchers believe this definition would help governments and service providers plan more effectively for those with the most complex needs, improving life outcomes.
- An Australian study, which informed the recommendation, found that around 24 per cent of autistic children could meet these criteria, with this group more likely to exhibit safety-risk behaviours.
- Challenges include potential mismatches with existing diagnostic levels, the need for repeat assessments due to the age threshold, and the importance of careful introduction using inclusive language.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks