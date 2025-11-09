Government under pressure over wrongly freed inmates
- Four prisoners who were mistakenly released are currently at large, with two freed in 2024 and two in June this year.
- This revelation follows the recent arrests of Brahim Kaddour-Cherif in north London and fraudster Billy Smith, who were also wrongly set free.
- Justice Secretary David Lammy is facing significant pressure over the blunders, acknowledging a “mountain to climb” to address the prison system crisis.
- Mr Lammy has ordered new release checks, an independent investigation into systemic failures, and an overhaul of archaic paper-based systems.
- Opposition parties have criticised the government's handling of the situation, calling for a full explanation, a rapid inquiry, and the recall of Parliament.