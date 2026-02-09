Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prison nurse struck off after involvement in ‘organised drug conspiracy’

Kymberley Finn has been removed from the nursing register
Kymberley Finn has been removed from the nursing register (ROCU)
  • Kymberley Finn, a prison nurse, has been removed from the nursing register after being involved in a "complex organised drug conspiracy".
  • Finn smuggled a mobile phone into jail as part of a wider plot to introduce drugs into HMP Northumberland and HMP Durham.
  • The conspiracy was uncovered in August 2022 when officers found a phone with drug-related messages in a cell at HMP Northumberland.
  • Finn admitted conspiracy to convey prohibited articles into prison and received a nine-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, in January 2025.
  • The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) ruled that Finn's actions, which involved a significant breach of trust, brought the profession into disrepute, leading to her being struck off.
