Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Figures reveal how many prisoners have been released early

Related: Prisoners walk free on day government releases inmates early to ease overcrowding
  • Nearly 40,000 prisoners in England and Wales have been granted early release under a government scheme launched last September.
  • As of the end of June this year, 38,042 inmates have been freed early due to severe overcrowding in prisons.
  • The emergency measure allows eligible prisoners to be released after serving 40 per cent of their fixed-term sentence, rather than the usual 50 per cent.
  • Officials had warned that male prisons were projected to reach zero capacity by November this year, highlighting the urgency of the scheme.
  • The Sentencing Bill has been introduced to Parliament proposing long-term solutions including an earned release scheme and community punishments for shorter sentences, alongside plans for 14,000 new prison places by 2031.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in