Warning issued over growing drugs problem in UK prisons

Dealer launches £19,000 worth of drugs over class-B prison wall
  • A report by the cross-party Justice Committee warns that a drugs crisis has reached "endemic levels" in UK prisons, critically undermining safety and fostering a "dangerous culture of acceptance".
  • Almost four in 10 inmates admit it is easy to obtain drugs, with 136 drug-related deaths recorded in jails in England and Wales between December 2022 and 2024.
  • Drone sightings at prisons have soared by 1,140 per cent in five years, with 1,712 spotted in the year to March 2025, posing a significant threat for smuggling contraband.
  • MPs are calling for urgent measures including increased drug testing, investment in electronic drone countermeasures like "Sky Fence" systems, and stricter vetting for prison staff.
  • The report highlights the prevalence of highly potent synthetic opioids, such as Nitazenes, which are linked to increased violence, debt, and fatal overdoses, and also pose a risk to prison staff.
