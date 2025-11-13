Princess Kate’s annual Christmas carol service will focus on love and togetherness
- The Princess of Wales will host her annual “Together At Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey on 5 December.
- The event's theme is love and togetherness, aiming to recognise and thank individuals acting with love in their communities.
- Actors Hannah Waddingham, Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor are scheduled to give readings at the service.
- Guests have been nominated by lord-lieutenants across the UK and charities linked with members of the Royal Family.
- The Westminster Abbey service will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve, with 15 community carol services also taking place across the UK.