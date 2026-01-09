Princess Kate turns 44 after surprise NHS hospital visit
- The Princess of Wales is celebrating her 44th birthday, following her first public engagement of the new year.
- She joined the Prince of Wales at Charing Cross Hospital in West London to support NHS staff during a challenging winter period marked by a surge in flu cases.
- This engagement occurred a day before her birthday and just days before the first anniversary of her cancer remission announcement.
- The Wales family has recently moved to a new home, Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, marking a fresh start.
- The Princess has gradually resumed public duties since her cancer remission, attending various events in the UK but not yet undertaking any overseas tours.