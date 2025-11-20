Waxwork of Princess Diana in famous ‘revenge dress’ unveiled in museum
- The Grevin Museum in Paris has unveiled a new life-size waxwork of the late Princess Diana, decades after her death in the city.
- The figure depicts Diana in her iconic black, off-the-shoulder gown, famously dubbed the 'revenge dress'.
- This outfit earned its moniker as it was worn in 1994 on the same evening King Charles III publicly acknowledged his infidelity.
- The tribute holds particular poignancy in Paris, the city where Diana tragically died in a car crash in 1997.
- Museum officials noted the unveiling coincides with the 30th anniversary of Diana's explosive BBC 'Panorama' interview and aims to refresh the museum's collection.