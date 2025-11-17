Princess Beatrice says she was ‘incredibly lonely’ after ‘life-changing’ event
- Princess Beatrice revealed she felt "incredibly lonely" after the premature birth of her daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose, on 22 January.
- She had received medical advice in December against long-distance travel due to the possibility of an early arrival, leading her to spend Christmas in Sandringham.
- Beatrice has partnered with Borne, a premature birth research charity, to campaign for increased research and awareness into prematurity.
- As patron of Borne, she visited their laboratories and spoke on their podcast, highlighting the critical need for better data in women's health and collaborative research.
- The princess aims to prevent other mothers from feeling isolated and to improve outcomes, noting that 60,000 babies are born prematurely in the UK each year.