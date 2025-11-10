Princess Beatrice undertakes charity visit with Good Morning Britain star
- Princess Beatrice visited the Borne research laboratories at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, a charity dedicated to preventing premature births.
- The engagement holds personal significance for Beatrice, whose second daughter, Athena, was born prematurely at the same hospital.
- She was joined by Good Morning Britain's weather presenter Laura Tobin, whose daughter also arrived early, and both met scientists leading research into preterm labour.
- This marks Beatrice's first public charity appearance in the UK since her father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, was stripped of his royal titles following his association with Jeffrey Epstein.
- Borne funds research into preventing premature births, a condition affecting 60,000 babies annually in the UK, despite receiving less than 2 per cent of medical research funding.