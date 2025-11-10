Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Princess Beatrice undertakes charity visit with Good Morning Britain star

Princess Beatrice made the visit to learn more about the charity’s groundbreaking work to prevent premature birth
Princess Beatrice made the visit to learn more about the charity’s groundbreaking work to prevent premature birth (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
  • Princess Beatrice visited the Borne research laboratories at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, a charity dedicated to preventing premature births.
  • The engagement holds personal significance for Beatrice, whose second daughter, Athena, was born prematurely at the same hospital.
  • She was joined by Good Morning Britain's weather presenter Laura Tobin, whose daughter also arrived early, and both met scientists leading research into preterm labour.
  • This marks Beatrice's first public charity appearance in the UK since her father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, was stripped of his royal titles following his association with Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Borne funds research into preventing premature births, a condition affecting 60,000 babies annually in the UK, despite receiving less than 2 per cent of medical research funding.
