Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Princess Anne gifted new flower named after her

Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence with the ‘Dendrobium Anne’ orchid
Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence with the ‘Dendrobium Anne’ orchid (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
  • Princess Anne visited Singapore for a two-day trip, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between the UK and Singapore.
  • During her visit to the National Orchid Garden, an orchid hybrid was officially named "Dendrobium Anne" in her honour.
  • Accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne received the flower's official "birth certificate" from the National Parks Board Singapore.
  • The Princess Royal also viewed the "Dendrobium Elizabeth" orchid, which was named after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during her 1972 visit.
  • Six orchids have been named after members of the Royal Family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2012.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in