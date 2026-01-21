Prince of Wales to make first official visit to Saudi Arabia after government request
- The Prince of Wales is scheduled to make his first official visit to Saudi Arabia.
- The trip, requested by the UK government, will occur between 9 and 11 February.
- Its purpose is to celebrate growing trade, energy, and investment ties between the two countries.
- The visit comes as the UK and Saudi Arabia approach a century of diplomatic relations in 2027.
- While this is William's first official visit to Saudi Arabia, he has previously visited the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.