Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Prince William has microplastic filter installed at Forest Lodge

'This is the future': King's former Royal butler predicts big 2026 for William, Kate and their children
  • The Prince and Princess of Wales have installed a device at their new home, Forest Lodge, designed to capture microplastics from washing machines.
  • Prince William visited Matter, a Bristol-based company and 2025 Earthshot Prize finalist, which developed the innovative microplastic filtration system.
  • William expressed his shock at the volume of microplastics collected, saying he was “genuinely horrified” by the amount of “stuff” being washed away.
  • The filtration devices are also in use at the couple's other residences, Anmer Hall and Kensington Palace, with William reportedly keen for the King to install them at Buckingham Palace.
  • Following his visit to Matter, Prince William also toured Isambard-AI, the UK’s most powerful supercomputer, at the University of Bristol.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in