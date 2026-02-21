Pressure on William and Kate to restore royal family’s reputation
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal has intensified scrutiny of the royal family.
- PR expert Mark Borkowski says that the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, face the significant challenge of rebuilding the institution's integrity and public trust.
- The future monarchs are expected to articulate a clear vision for the monarchy's future to address what some consider its worst crisis in 90 years.
- King Charles III had previously stripped Andrew of his titles and, following the arrest, issued a statement saying that “the law must take its course”.
- There are increasing calls for parliamentary scrutiny into the issues surrounding Andrew's past role as a trade envoy and his association with Epstein.
