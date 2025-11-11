Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince William opens up about difficulties of parenting three children

Prince William receives gifts from indigenous community leaders during final stop in Brazil
  • Prince William revealed that his 12-year-old son, Prince George, not owning a mobile phone has become a "tense issue" within the family.
  • He explained that he and Catherine made a joint decision to withhold smartphones due to concerns about internet access, suggesting a basic "brick phone" might be considered for secondary school.
  • Speaking from Rio de Janeiro during the Earthshot Prize, William also shared insights into their family life, including sharing school runs and attending children's events.
  • The Prince of Wales discussed how he and Catherine navigate family challenges, including recent health issues, by communicating openly with their children.
  • William expressed his commitment to leaving a better world for the next generation, particularly focusing on environmental issues, and is set to be made an honorary citizen of Rio de Janeiro.
