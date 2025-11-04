Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Prince William shows off sport skills on first official trip to Brazil

Prince William smashes penalty with Brazilian youngsters at iconic stadium
  • The Prince of Wales scored a penalty during a kickabout with young Brazilian footballers at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
  • Prince William is on his first official visit to Brazil, which will last five days.
  • He met youngsters from Terra FC, a sport-based organisation that educates about the environment and climate change.
  • After scoring against 14-year-old keeper Pedro Enrique, the Prince was mobbed by the young players.
  • His visit to Brazil includes attending his annual Earthshot Awards and the UN's climate conference, COP30.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in