Prince William shows off sport skills on first official trip to Brazil
- The Prince of Wales scored a penalty during a kickabout with young Brazilian footballers at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
- Prince William is on his first official visit to Brazil, which will last five days.
- He met youngsters from Terra FC, a sport-based organisation that educates about the environment and climate change.
- After scoring against 14-year-old keeper Pedro Enrique, the Prince was mobbed by the young players.
- His visit to Brazil includes attending his annual Earthshot Awards and the UN's climate conference, COP30.