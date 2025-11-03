Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince William takes selfies as he kickstarts pivotal Brazil trip

Prince William shares excitement over solo trip to Brazil
  • Prince William commenced a five-day visit to Brazil, where he was bestowed with the keys to Rio de Janeiro, an honour typically reserved for the city's carnival king.
  • He was greeted by Mayor Eduardo Paes before ascending Sugarloaf Mountain to enjoy a panoramic view of the city and the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue.
  • The Prince of Wales is in Brazil to stage his Earthshot Prize and participate in the Cop30 UN climate change summit.
  • William shared that his motivation for the environmental awards stems from his concern as a father for the world his children will inherit, stating he wants to fight for their future.
  • His brother, Prince Harry, is undertaking a visit to Canada this week, which clashes with William's Earthshot awards ceremony, though Harry's spokesperson stated the visit was long-planned.
