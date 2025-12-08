Prince Harry granted security review after intervention
- The Duke of Sussex's security arrangements for his visits to the UK are reportedly undergoing a new threat assessment by the Home Office.
- This marks the first such review since 2020 and follows a formal request made by Prince Harry to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.
- The assessment comes after the Duke lost a High Court appeal challenging the decision regarding his taxpayer-funded protection.
- Prince Harry has previously stated that the lack of adequate security makes it 'impossible' to safely bring his wife and children to the UK.
- The Risk Management Board of Ravec, operating under the Home Office, is conducting the reassessment, with a decision anticipated next month.