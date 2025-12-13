Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Are Harry and Meghan likely to reconcile with their sick fathers?

Charles with his sons William and Harry at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday in 2017
Charles with his sons William and Harry at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday in 2017 (PA Media)
  • Reports indicate that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unlikely to reconcile with their fathers, despite recent attempts at contact.
  • Meghan Markle sent a letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, who was hospitalised in the Philippines, though a reunion is deemed improbable.
  • Prince Harry met King Charles in September, but their relationship remains strained, with suggestions of no phone contact since and Harry not joining the royal family for Christmas.
  • King Charles recently discussed his "overwhelming" cancer journey, with treatment expected to be scaled back in the new year.
  • Thomas Markle, who underwent life-saving surgery, gave an interview to the Daily Mail, while Meghan reportedly wrote a letter to him to prevent communication leaks.
