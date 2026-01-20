Prince Harry faced ‘sustained campaign of attacks’ after challenging Daily Mail, court hears
- Prince Harry and several other high-profile individuals are suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over alleged unlawful information gathering.
- The High Court heard that tracking Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy's flight details carried "serious security implications".
- Harry's legal team claims he has faced a "sustained campaign of attacks" for challenging ANL's practices.
- ANL denies the allegations, suggesting that the claimants' social circles were "leaky".
- Other claimants in the case include Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sir Simon Hughes, Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley.