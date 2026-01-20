Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince Harry faced ‘sustained campaign of attacks’ after challenging Daily Mail, court hears

Prince Harry arrives at High Court ahead of Daily Mail legal battle
  • Prince Harry and several other high-profile individuals are suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over alleged unlawful information gathering.
  • The High Court heard that tracking Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy's flight details carried "serious security implications".
  • Harry's legal team claims he has faced a "sustained campaign of attacks" for challenging ANL's practices.
  • ANL denies the allegations, suggesting that the claimants' social circles were "leaky".
  • Other claimants in the case include Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sir Simon Hughes, Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley.
