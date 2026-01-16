Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince Harry’s legal battle with British press reaches crucial stage

Prince Harry arrives at court ahead of challenge over security arrangements
  • Prince Harry's privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, is set to begin, alleging unlawful actions contributed to his decision to relocate to the United States.
  • He is one of seven high-profile claimants, including Sir Elton John, accusing Associated Newspapers of various unlawful behaviours, such as phone bugging and illicitly obtaining personal health records.
  • The High Court in London will hear evidence over nine weeks, with Prince Harry scheduled to appear next Thursday, marking his second court appearance in three years.
  • Associated Newspapers vehemently denies the allegations, dismissing them as 'preposterous smears' and part of a wider conspiracy.
  • The case carries high stakes, with reputations and millions in legal costs on the line, and could be a significant moment in the ongoing challenge to British media practices.
