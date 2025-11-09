Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince George sings alongside Kate at Festival of Remembrance event

Prince George Sings With Princess Kate During Festival Of Remembrance
  • Prince George attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall for the first time on Saturday, 8 November.
  • The 12-year-old, second in line to the throne, was seen singing the hymn "Abide with Me" alongside his mother, the Princess of Wales.
  • The King and Queen were also in attendance at the event, which commemorates those who lost their lives in service.
  • This year's Festival of Remembrance marked the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.
  • The event featured musical performances from Sir Rod Stewart and Sam Ryder, and included a rendition of "God Save the King" following a two-minute silence.
