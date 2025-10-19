Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

William plans ‘ruthless’ approach to Andrew that will ban him from all royal events

Virginia Giuffre's brother says decision to relinquish Prince Andrew's titles 'vindicates' her
  • Prince William is reportedly dissatisfied with the handling of Prince Andrew's situation and plans to take a "more ruthless" approach, including banning him from his future coronation.
  • The Metropolitan Police are investigating claims that Prince Andrew attempted to orchestrate a smear campaign against Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse, in 2011.
  • Andrew recently relinquished his Duke of York title and honours to prevent distraction from the Royal Family's work, though he retains his princely title and residence; he has repeatedly denied Ms Giuffre’s claims.
  • When William becomes king, he intends to ban Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson from all royal events, both public and private, while still welcoming their daughters, the Sunday Times reported.
  • Charles previously allowed his younger brother to attend his 2023 coronation, but has ruled that Andrew will no longer attend Christmas Day service with the royal family.
