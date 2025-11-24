Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

People living in Prince Andrew Way are desperate to change the street’s name

Congressman calls for Andrew to testify in US over Epstein
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been stripped of all his royal titles due to his controversial links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • A council in Northern Ireland is set to debate a proposal to rename "Prince Andrew Way" in Carrickfergus, a street originally named after him.
  • The motion suggests renaming the street to honour Queen Elizabeth II, with options to be presented back to councillors for a final decision.
  • The removal of Andrew's titles followed the re-emergence of 2011 emails showing continued contact with Epstein, contradicting Andrew's previous claims.
  • Pressure also mounted from the posthumous memoir of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who repeated allegations of sexual encounters with Andrew, which he denies.
