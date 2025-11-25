Prince Andrew Way to be renamed — but it won’t be easy
- A Northern Irish council, Mid and East Antrim, has initiated proceedings to rename Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus.
- This decision follows King Charles's removal of his brother from public life and the stripping of his prince and Duke of York titles last month.
- The move aims to safeguard the royal family's reputation due to Andrew's connections to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- The council unanimously agreed to the change and will consult with local residents on a new designation for the street.
- Councillor Lauren Gray proposed renaming the street in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, and the council will assess potential costs for the 10 affected addresses.