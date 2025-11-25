Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Prince Andrew Way to be renamed — but it won’t be easy

Congressman calls for Andrew to testify in US over Epstein
  • A Northern Irish council, Mid and East Antrim, has initiated proceedings to rename Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus.
  • This decision follows King Charles's removal of his brother from public life and the stripping of his prince and Duke of York titles last month.
  • The move aims to safeguard the royal family's reputation due to Andrew's connections to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The council unanimously agreed to the change and will consult with local residents on a new designation for the street.
  • Councillor Lauren Gray proposed renaming the street in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, and the council will assess potential costs for the 10 affected addresses.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in