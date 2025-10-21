Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Giuffre’s co-author says Andrew dropping titles an ‘important step’

Ellie Ng
King has ‘acted decisively’ over Prince Andrew matters, says Cabinet minister
  • The co-author of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, Amy Wallace, says that Ms Giuffre would have considered Prince Andrew relinquishing his royal titles a victory.
  • Ms Wallace called the move a symbolic but important step in holding men accountable.
  • Andrew announced he had given up the use of his royal titles and honours amid scrutiny over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, days before the publication of Ms Giuffre's book.
  • Ms Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year, alleged that she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times after being trafficked by Epstein; Andrew has denied the allegations.
  • Ms Wallace said that Andrew relinquishing his titles had “made history” and was “a step in the right direction”.
